When La La Anthony was left confused over son Kiyan Anthony's bedtime story: "The turtles were in the shark's tummy?" 

When Carmelo Anthony was to be traded to the New York Knicks in 2011, his former wife La La Anthony shared behind-the-scenes information on 'La La's Full Court Life.' In one of the segments, the former couple's son Kiyan Anthony wanted to hear a bedtime story before sleeping.

However, instead of letting his mom finish a story about green turtles, Melo decided to come up with his own to confuse La La.

"No, his mom and dad were lost...The mom and dad got lost. So he was looking for them...They were in the shark's tummy," said Kiyan.

"Wait, the turtles were in the shark's tummy?" asked La La.

"'Cause at the end of the story he cut the daddy neck off and the ma ones. Cause they were bad turtles. They were not his dad," concluded Kiyan.

La La Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony reveals what made him choose Syracuse over other schools

It did not come as a surprise for many NBA and college basketball fans that Carmelo's 17-year-old son committed to the hoop at the Syracuse Orange just like his father did almost two decades ago. The father and son duo, along with La La, announced their decision on the '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast on November 16.

While talking to Interview Magazine on November 18, Jayson Buford asked Kiyan what led him to play in the ACC in college.

"I feel like a part of it was obviously the connection that my dad went there, but mostly just how they could see me fitting in there and recruiting me for myself and not just who he was. He did big things there, but I’m my own player and I’m trying to do bigger things when it comes to basketball.

"So I feel like I made a good choice and I’m happy that the coaching staff has accepted me and the campus as a whole has accepted me. They’re ready for me to come in there and play."

The interviewer then asked how much time did it take for him to make his college decision.

"I came to the decision not too long ago actually, like a month. It was hard narrowing down to six and then to three and ultimately to two, between Syracuse and USC. USC was my most recent visit. It was a really good visit, but ultimately [after] long talks with my parents and weighing the pros and cons of each situation, Syracuse was the best fit for me."

Kiyan has shown excitement to carve out his own path in his upcoming journey as a college hooper where he will face other ACC giants like Duke.

