"I’m trying to do bigger things when it comes to basketball": Kiyan Anthony talks about overtaking his dad Carmelo Anthony following Syracuse decision

When it comes to his decision to go to Syracuse over USC, critics have often said that Kiyan Anthony would be stuck as just "Carmelo Anthony's son." However, the younger Anthony claimed that he won't be staying under his father's shadow there for long.

The Long Island Lutheran shooting guard sat down with Jayson Buford for an interview with 'Interview' magazine and stated that he wanted to make his own path. In doing so, he also plans to surpass his dad, Carmelo Anthony.

Buford asked why he picked Syracuse, and this led Kiyan to admit that his dad's connection to it was a big part of his decision. However, this was also because he wanted to surpass Carmelo and what he did there, which was an NCAA national championship he won back in 2003.

"I feel like a part of it was obviously the connection that my dad went there, but mostly just how they could see me fitting in there and recruiting me for myself and not just who he was," Kiyan said. "He did big things there, but I’m my own player and I’m trying to do bigger things when it comes to basketball.

"So, I feel like I made a good choice and I’m happy that the coaching staff has accepted me and the campus as a whole has accepted me. They’re ready for me to come in there and play," Kiyan Anthony added.

Kiyan also revealed that Syracuse has been trying to recruit him for over two years now, starting in his sophomore year. As for when he decided on Syracuse, he only reached his decision a month ago. Kiyan admitted that the final choice had been hard as his last visit to USC was "a really good visit."

Kiyan also noted that it was hard holding on to his decision for a month as people kept on asking him which school he would be going to.

Kiyan Anthony talks about Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry

Coaches often factor into the decision of players when deciding on their college, and Kiyan Anthony is no different. He revealed that Coach Adrian Autry was a factor and that their New York City connection helped.

"Yeah, I feel like he’s young. This is only his second year, so he’s going in there trying to rebuild Syracuse [back] to what everybody knows Syracuse basketball should be," he told Buford. "And I feel like me, along with the other freshman that’s coming in, [can] help bring it back to the top. That’s the final goal.

"It was a lot of talks about New York basketball and different parks and what park I was going to play at and where he played at. But obviously, times are different," added Kiyan Anthony. "He’s a little bit older than me, so there was talks about New York for sure."

The Syracuse commit added that he has often told people that he liked Coach Autry and thinks he is a "cool guy."

Kiyan Anthony is ranked the No. 35 overall from the Class of 2025, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also its No. 9 shooting guard and the No. 1 player in New York.

