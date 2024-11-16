"When you played basketball?": Kiyan and Carmelo Anthony playfully dismiss La La’s bold claim

Kiyan Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's eyebrows were raised when La La Anthony claimed that she played basketball. The family appeared on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Friday to talk about the 17-year-old basketball journey and their experiences with the sport.

While sharing her experiences as a basketball mom, La La claimed that she understands the details of the game due to her hooping background. As Melo intervened, La La Anthony urged her son to side with her take. However, the Long Island Lutheran maintained his skepticism throughout the conversation.

"I mean I really do understand basketball, I played basketball as well," La La said before Carmelo Anthony stepped in. "Kiyan, you're not gonna say nothing?" she added.

"When you played basketball?," Anthony replied. "Why y'all looking at me?" (14:10)

Neither Kiyan nor Melo agreed to La La's claim. However, Carmelo Anthony agreed that she remains in tune with what is happening in a game and understands the details of what it takes for a player to be prepared.

Melo also talked about one of his son's recent scrimmages, where La La Anthony pointed out the change in the 17-year-old's body language and the need for pace in his game.

Kiyan Anthony will play for Syracuse Orange

Kiyan Anthony announced on the podcast that he will join Syracuse University in New York next year. It was one of the first universities to offer the combo guard (Nov. 13, 2022), and it has been on his radar ever since.

The Syracuse Orange is Carmelo Anthony's alma mater. He spent a season with the program before transitioning to the NBA, earning the NCAA Freshman of the Year award and leading the Orangemen to their only NCAA title.

However, Kiyan claims his father's history with the school has nothing to do with his decision. Instead, he points out coach Adrian Autry and assistant Brendan Straughn's efforts to recruit him for his talent, rather than his last name. He also pointed to the program's vision, which ultimately led to his decision.

"I chose Syracuse because the coaches recruited me from day one," Anthony said to 247Sports. "They really showed me they were recruiting me for who I was and that it had nothing to do with my Dad."

"I could see the vision with Sadiq (White) going over there and being one of the most athletic people in the class, an overseas guard coming, and the potential of seniors like JJ Starling and Chris Bell coming back."

While USC Trojans also pursued Anthony heavily, he said that the separating factor was Syracuse would show up to his house and practices.

