On Tuesday, Arizona Basketball officially unveiled its 2025-26 men’s basketball roster as fans were buzzing, especially about Bryce James. Arizona Basketball revealed the new season's squad on social media, showcasing jersey numbers for the players who will suit up for the Wildcats in the Big 12.

The graphic featured familiar names like Jaden Bradley, Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka and Sven Djopmo, as well as newcomers, including son of NBA legend LeBron James.

Arizona fans excited for next season as Wildcats release official 2025-26 roster including Bryce James - Image source: X/@ArizonaMBB:https://x.com/ArizonaMBB/status/1940148063294926960

Fans were quick to flood the comments with excitement and jersey requests. One fan summed up the excitement by asking whether Bryce’s jersey would be sold.

Aligned Adam ☀️ @AdamGraps LINK “When are we selling Bryce jerseys??”

Joe IS ALL AT ONCE 🕒 @MBSanAndreas13 LINK I need a Bryce jersey asap!!!

All eyes are now turning to the next generation, with Bryce James set to wear jersey No. 6 for the Wildcats. Fans continued to express their thoughts on the squad roster.

“This is hot. Very hot,” another fan said.

“IT'S GLORIOUS 🐻⬇️😊,” a fan wrote.

“Need that Bryce James jersey to be for sale asap,” another fan commented.

Senior guard Caleb Love led Arizona in scoring last season, averaging 17.2 points per game. Tobe Awaka led the program with 7.8 rebounds per outing, while Jaden Bradley led the team in both assists (3.7) and steals (1.8) per game.

Arizona finished third in the Big 12 in the 2024-25 campaign and posted a 24-13 record. Offensively, Arizona impressed, averaging 82.5 points per game along with 39.7 rebounds and 16.2 assists. Defensively, they held opponents to 73.3 points per contest.

Savannah James shares Bryce James’ Arizona Jersey number reveal

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, will begin his college basketball journey after finishing his high school career as a projected three-star prospect. On Tuesday, Savannah James shared a post from Arizona Basketball’s full 2025-26 roster announcement on Instagram.

Bryce committed to Arizona over Ohio State and Duquesne, with his jersey number with the Wildcats officially settled. Bryce will wear No. 6 for the Wildcats, a switch from the No. 5 jersey he wore during his time at Sierra Canyon High School.

Bryce's mother, Savannah James, shared the news on her Instagram, without adding any words but her pride was evident.

Savannah James shares Bryce James’ Arizona Jersey number reveal - Image source: Instagram/@mrs_savannahrj

LeBron James also wore No. 6 during his time with the Miami Heat and again in later seasons with the Lakers.

During Bryce’s time playing for Strive For Greatness on the Nike EYBL circuit, he averaged 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 39%, including almost 37% from the 3-point range.

