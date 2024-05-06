Where could Donovan Clingan get drafted? Taking a look at the former UConn star's 2024 NBA draft stock

Donovan Clingan played a key role in UConn's success last season. He helped the program defend its NCAA title after winning it in 2023. He declared for the 2024 NBA draft by forgoing his college eligibility.

The NBA has invited Clingan to the draft combine, which starts on 12th May at Wintrust Arena. He has already started his pre-draft process in Florida. ESPN's Jonathan Givany posted a composite ranking of the players supposedly sent to the teams by the NBA. The list is based on the votes from the panel of experts and others.

The list discusses the top 10 prospects in the upcoming NBA draft and divides them into different tiers. Australian basketball player Alexandre Sarr topped the list. However, Clingan was in the position 2-6 tier. His medical results will be available to the teams having 1st-15th picks.

However, in ESPN's draft ranking, reported by Jonathan Givany, Clingan's NBA location depends on the team that wins the lottery. But Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted the Hornets could draft Clingan as a No. 5 pick in the first round.

According to Wasserman, the Hornets wanted to secure Clingan as they had their second-worst defensive season. The Hornets have the second-best odds in the lottery at 13.3%.

Clingan averaged 15.7 points per game in the NCAA tournament and led his team to the NCAA title against Zach Edey's Purdue. UConn defeated Purdue 75-60 in a game where he was the only player who could stop Edey's towering presence and game on the court.

The 7-foot-2 center, weighing 280 pounds, averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. His stats helped him improve his draft prospects. He even received the AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2024.

ESPN's Jonathan Givany praised Donovan Clingan

Clingan was in the spotlight after his key defensive role in UConn's two NCAA titles. He grabbed the attention of fans, scouts and basketball analysts alike. ESPN's Jonathan Givany explained why he has been put up as ESPN's top-5 prospect for the upcoming NBA draft.

"He brings tremendous size, length, instincts, and timing while making plays all over the floor with his much-improved mobility," Givany said.

"He was also a major playmaking hub for UConn's No.1-ranked offense, facilitating from the high post as well as being a key screener, roller, cutter and offensive rebounder."

Givany also predicted that Clingan, currently in 3rd position, can go as high as a No.1 pick in the coming days for the 2024 NBA draft.