Where did Isaiah Stewart play college basketball? Taking a look at the controversial Pistons forward's collegiate career

Isaiah Stewart has once again found himself as the center of controversy. The Detroit Pistons forward was arrested for assault after allegedly punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks.

"Around 4:45 p.m. Phoenix police officers were working in a security capacity during a Suns home game at Footprint Arena when they were called to a fight between two players inside the arena’s parking lot," Phoenix police sergeant Phil Krynsky said. "When the officers arrived, they were directed by security to the players involved.

"The players were identified as 27-year-old Drew Eubanks and 22-year-old Isaiah Stewart. Officers spoke to both players involved and a number of people who witnessed the incident.

"They learned there was an argument between both players as they arrived at the arena. Witnesses said the argument escalated when they saw Stewart punch Eubanks, causing a minor injury. Both men were separated by security which ended the fight. Detectives responded to investigate the incident and collect evidence. Stewart was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released. The investigation remains active."

The NBA has yet to issue any punishment. However, it has launched an official review to investigate the incident.

Stewart was previously suspended for two games in November 2021 after charging at LA Lakers superstar LeBron James multiple times. Take a look at where the Pistons' forward players his college basketball below.

Where did Isaiah Stewart play college basketball?

Isaiah Stewart joined the Washington Huskies as a five-star prospect, and the fourth-ranked overall prospect, in the 2019 recruiting class. In his lone season of college basketball, he averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 57.0%, including 25.0% from 3-point range.

Stewart was drafted 16th by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020 NBA draft. However, he was traded to the Houston Rockets four days later before winding up with the Detroit Pistons two days later.

In four seasons, he has averaged 9.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 1.0 bpg while shooting 49.5%, including 34.2% from 3-point range.

Stewart is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and may face a suspension for his actions. In 35 games this season, he has averaged 11.0 ppg and 6.8 rpg.