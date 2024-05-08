Where could Justin Edwards get drafted? Taking a look at the Kentucky star's 2024 NBA draft stock

Justin Edwards played for Kentucky in the 2023-24 season and declared for the 2024 NBA Draft at the age of 20. He was a consensus five-star recruit in the class of 2023. He performed a later show under coach John Calipari in the last season for the Wildcats.

Bleacher Report has him as the No. 44 pick by the Miami Heat. According to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, he will be picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a No. 26 pick. CBS Sports' David Cobb has him as a No. 28 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Moreover, Adam Finkelstein predicted that the Timberwolves would pick him at No. 27.

Justin Edwards had his name among the 78 players invited by the NBA for the 2024 Draft Combine.

Expand Tweet

When he joined, Justin Edwards was expected to do wonders at Kentucky but did not perform like a five-star recruit when he started. However, he regained his form as the season passed by.

Late in the season against Alabama, he scored 28 points and had a perfect 10-for-10 game. In the last three regular games of the season for the Wildcats, he scored double-digit points in each of them.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. To add to his shooting skills, he had a free-throw percentage of 77.6 percent and played only 21.5 minutes per game.

Justin Edwards went to Imhotep Institute Charter High School. He played remarkably and helped them to win the Philadelphia City Championship. He averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds as a junior there. He was also a part of the 2023 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

He committed to Kentucky after rejecting various offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Kansas, Maryland, and Villanova. Despite the predictions, his NBA Draft fate is not clear as of now but will be clearer after the lottery pick on May 12.

What did Justin Edwards say in his NBA Draft declaration post?

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland

Justin Edwards is heading to the NBA after his lone season with Kentucky. He announced his NBA Draft declaration via his Instagram handle with a long, heartfelt message for the Big Blue Nation and its fans.

"This season, my experience in Lexington, thanks to my coaches, my teammates, and you the fans, has been everything I dreamed it would be," wrote Justin Edwards.

"Thank you Wildcat community for embracing me from my arrival and making Kentucky feel like home," he added.

Edwards was thankful to his family for supporting him, and he thanked one of the best coaches in the world for pushing him, which ultimately led him to his best version and improved his draft stock.