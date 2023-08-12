Where did Klay Thompson play college basketball? Exploring the journey of one of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard for the Warriors has been a key player since their playoff runs in the early 2010s. Playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Thompson is the player who can shoot the ball anytime he wants.

Son of former NBA player Mychal Thompson, Klay always had the essentials to become the player he is today. Klay Thompson was an exceptional player in high school. In his senior year, Thompson averaged 21 points, with efficient scoring from the outside. He set the state finals record when he made seven 3s in a game.

Washington State v Washington

In 2007, Klay was selected for the second-team All-American. Being a four-star recruit, Thompson signed to play for the Washington State Cougars. In 2008, Klay started all the games for the Cougars as a freshman, averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 41.25% from deep.

He was later named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team, even though his best was yet to come.

Klay Thompson became the third all-time leading scorer of WSU

In his sophomore year, Thompson's numbers improved significantly. He averaged 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while still being a threat from beyond the arc. In the same year, he dropped 43 points, while sinking eight triples over the San Diego Toreros. Thompson became the third fastest player to score a thousand points in Cougars history.

He was named to the All-Pac-10 First Team. In his junior year and last season with the Cougars, Thompson averaged 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Klay got the attention of the scouts and various other NBA teams. Following that year, Klay Thompson was yet again chosen for All-Pac-10 First Team and became the third all-time leading scorer of the Cougars.

Thompson didn't choose to stay for his senior year as he declared for the 2011 NBA draft. He was selected as the 11th pick by Golden State. Throughout his college years, Klay was seen as a fantastic shooter, even though he was seen as a liability on the defensive end. He improved though, soon becoming one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA.

Klay's current style of play can be traced to his college days.

He could have climbed up the all-time scoring ladder at WSU if he had decided to stay. Regardless, declaring for the draft after his junior year wasn't a bad idea at all. Now, as a four-time champ and an all-time Warrior, Klay Thompson has established himself as one of the best shooting guards in league history.