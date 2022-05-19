“I still take pride in my defense, no matter what people say" - 5x NBA All-Star gets defensive when asked about his reputation as a defender since coming back from injury

The Golden State Warriors will go down as one of the most successful NBA franchises of the 2010's era. Three championships have made Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson beloved figures in the Bay Area.

However, out of the trio, Klay Thompson seems to be the only one who hasn't received the same respect and appreciation from the media and fans.

Speaking to the media post-game following the Warriors' victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Klay Thompson shared his perspective on how the Warriors were able to contain the Mavericks, stating:

"I think our length and um... starting with Andrew (Wiggins), he was moving them puppies tonight, and you know, I still take pride in my defense, no matter what people say, if I’ve lost it or not. Still think I'm a very good defender.”

The five-time All-Star has built a reputation for being a sharpshooter. However, since returning from injury, Thompson hasn't garnered the respect of the public when it comes to his defense.

Thompson, an elite 3&D specialist, has been the guardian of the perimeter for the Golden State Warriors since 2014. Thompson's defense has led to the Warriors winning numerous games over the course of his decorated career.

Thompson went on to credit the overall defensive performance the Dubs displayed on the court, as well as the efforts of his "Big Three" compatriots, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

Thompson said:

"And then Steph's in the lanes, obviously Draymond, we can count on him every now and outside the ball, but uh I just think our ball pressure and our help defense was spectacular tonight, and if we want to take care of business Friday, we'll need a similar effort."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson on Andrew Wiggins “moving them puppies tonight” and his own defense: “I still take pride in my defense, no matter what people say, if I’ve lost it or not.” Klay Thompson on Andrew Wiggins “moving them puppies tonight” and his own defense: “I still take pride in my defense, no matter what people say, if I’ve lost it or not.” https://t.co/ERFQ3vN11g

The Warriors' "Big Three" and their NBA success

2019 NBA Finals - Game 4: GSW vs TOR

The Warriors franchise has seen a tremendous amount of success over the past decade.

The contributions of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will go down in Warriors history. The fact of the matter remains that Klay Thompson has been an integral member of the roster.

The trio have etched their names into NBA history with three championships.

However, the world of sports is ever changing and will continue to evolve at such a fast rate that nothing is guaranteed. The Golden State Warriors are the epitome of this fact.

What was thought to be the demise of the Warriors dynasty will always be remembered. After five consecutive seasons of making the NBA Finals, the Warriors were in for a reality check, with the departure of Kevin Durant and the injury of Klay Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors once again have the opportunity to make history and win their fourth championship in the "Big Three" era.

Provided the Warriors can keep their trio healthy and firing on all cylinders, they have a legitimate chance of capturing the title once again.

Edited by Adam Dickson