Which high school did Caitlin Clark go to? Hawkeyes star's past explored

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star, Caitlin Clark, has become a household name with her extraordinary shooting prowess on the court. She's recognized as perhaps one of the best college basketball players ever.

Even as she toys with college basketball defenses up and down the country, one question lingers from CBB fans: has she always been such a prolific scorer and from where does she trace her roots?

So, which high school did the popular Clark attend?

Caitlin Clark attended the Dowling Catholic High School in West Demoines, Iowa, for four years between 2016 and 2019.

In her freshman season, she averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals a game and led her team to a 19-5 record.

In her sophomore year, she ramped up her end product and averaged 27.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals and was a class 5A All-State selection for her efforts.

As a junior, she averaged 32.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year.

In her senior year, Clark averaged 33.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game, leading the state in scoring for a second consecutive year and was even named Iowa Miss Basketball.

From sixth grade until her graduation, Clark also played on the All Iowa Attack AAU program during her high school career.

Clark was named a McDonald's All-American during her senior year and was the No. 4 recruit in the country in her class, according to ESPN.

She ended her high school career with the sixth-most made 3-pointers (283) and fourth-most points scored (2,547) in Iowa's five-on-five history, ensuring that she lives on in the record books.

The Caitlin Clark files

Caitlin Clark has been breaking records for a long time. In a game against Mason City High School, which Dowling Catholic won 90-78, she dropped 60.0 points, which included 13 3-pointers, a state record.

After the game, Curt Klaahsen was lost for words at what he had just witnessed.

“It’s OK. I’ve come to grips with it,” Mason City coach Curt Klaahsen said, laughing. “It’s hard to believe this, but we felt like we were playing pretty good defense on her. She was just making things from everywhere and every angle.”

The explosion that the popular Caitlin Clark showed against Lousiville in the NCAA Elite Eight game has been a common occurrence for her since her younger days and will likely follow her into the WNBA.