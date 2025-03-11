Who are Azzi Fudd's siblings? Know more about UConn star's family

UConn Huskies' star Azzi Fudd is one of the brightest names in the women's college basketball circuit. She is known for her sharpshooting and ability to take over a game in a short span of time. The guard has been an integral part of the program as the powerhouse Huskies continue to stay atop the Big East conference.

Off the field, Fudd has garnered a significant fan base behind her one-of-a-kind persona and regular social media endeavors. The Connecticut loyals refer to her as "People's Princess" and have helped her secure more than $180,000 in NIL valuation.

Beyond that, fans have shown an interest in learning more about the star's high school basketball stints, personal life and family.

How many siblings does Azzi Fudd have?

Born on Nov. 11, 2002, Azzi Fudd's journey to success as a Division I athlete comes from her upbringing in a competitive environment. The guard has two younger brothers, Jon and Jose, and an elder brother, Thomas.

Her younger siblings became part of the family under stressful circumstances. They were initially fostered by Fudd's paternal grandmother until she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Five weeks before her passing, Fudd's parents, Tim and Katie Fudd, adopted them in 2011.

Jon Fudd is currently studying at Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut. He is also a Community Relations Ambassador for the Connecticut Sun.

Jose Fudd is studying at the University of Mary Washington and represents the UMW Eagles' men's basketball team at the Division III level. At 6-foot-1, he plays point guard and is in his freshman season. The school is in the middle of one of its best seasons in the last decade.

While there is no information on Thomas Fudd's sporting career, he does train and eat like an athlete. On his Instagram, he frequently shares motivational posts, fitness routines, reflections on mental resilience, personal introspections and various insights into his fitness journey.

Azzi Fudd shares a close and playful bond with her brothers. Like most other siblings, they teased each other and found ways to irritate one another. However, their connection goes beyond that, as her brothers have been pivotal in supporting her basketball journey.

Jose would regularly serve as a rebounder for Azzi while growing up. In a 2022 interview with ESPN, he said that he treated this role like a job and missed doing it when she left for UConn.

