Who is Fred Hoiberg's son, Sam Hoiberg? All we know about the Nebraska Guard

In one of the most unique stories, Coach Fred Hoiberg is coaching his son Sam Hoiberg on the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team.

Sam has played 32 games for the Cornhuskers and is averaging 3.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 37.0% from the field.

Who is Fred Hoiberg's son, Sam Hoiberg?

The 21-year-old Nebraska guard was born in Chicago, Illinois and has two brothers and one sister. Basketball runs in his family as his oldest brother, Jack, played college basketball at Michigan and UT Arlington.

Sam Hoiberg is also majoring in sports media and communications. He played two seasons at Lincoln Pius X High School and earned honorable-mention Class A all-state honors in both seasons. In his time at Lincoln Pius X High School, Hoiberg averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

Sam redshirted the 2021-22 season in Nebraska after walking on to the team. But, he helped to run the scout team in practice and provided backcourt depth. In his freshman season, Sam averaged 4.1 points on 55 percent shooting and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Sam's lifelong dream of playing for his dad

Sam Hoiberg proposed the idea to his dad about playing in Nebraska to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing for his dad. In an interview with Unlimited Sports, the father-son duo were asked about their journey:

“I always thought it would be great having the opportunity to coach my son, but there are certain challenges that come with it,” Fred said. “But at the end of the day, Sam is one of our biggest competitors, and everyone on the team respects him because of how hard he works.”

While there have been a few bumps, the father-son duo has figured out how to overcome the obstacles.

“I have never really had to deal with any drastic challenges having played two years under my dad here at the University of Nebraska,” Sam said. “Believe it or not, I wasn’t sure how much I was going to play.”

“My dad’s style of play is what I reflect my game after,” said Sam Hoiberg. “He has been my role model throughout my whole life.”

