Who is Indiana State center, Robbie Avila? Meet the Twitter sensation "Cream Abdul-Jabbar"

College hoopers going viral isn't an altogether brand-new phenomenon. However, with the rise of social media, the propensity for these young athletes to find an international platform has increased tenfold. That is where a name like Robbie Avila comes in.

The 6-foot 10-inch Center for Indiana State out of Oak Forest, Illinois has become a favorite for the Twitterverse thanks to his incredible play, along with Nikola Jokic-like body structure. However, there is another all-time great from whom he borrows his nickname.

Robbie Avila - "Cream Abdul-Jabbar"

The second-year collegiate player has been on an absolute tear this season. After a solid showing in his freshman season that saw him earn MVC All-Freshman Team honors, he has come back better than ever. With the startling increase in numbers across the board, his all-around game has reminded folks of some of the all-time greats at the Center position.

Expand Tweet

From 10.7 points and 4 rebounds, his numbers saw a big jump to 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, while adding 4.2 assists. His upward trajectory continued in 2024. A strong showing to begin the year saw him win Conference Player of the Week on January 28, 2024. It was with that graphic that his stock truly became viral.

Due to his trademark goggles, in the same mold as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the internet has bestowed a unique nickname for him. A play on the Los Angeles Lakers legend's name and Avila's skin color, the jokes have been made in jest and appreciation for his talent, rather than a racial bias.

Since that graphic, his name has been all over social media with memes galore and a potential shift to the NBA also making the rounds. If he does join the NBA, it will have been an incredible road from his humble beginnings in Oak Forest.

Robbie Avila before Indiana State

Before his stellar career at Indiana State began, Robbie was making a major name for himself at the high school level due to his exploits at Oak Forest High School. An all-around stat line that saw him contribute as a scorer, defender, and playmaker, had Avila climb the school ranks, as he became the all-time leading scorer for Oak Forest.

With a 25-8 record in his time there, he became a major name to look out for from Illinois. Once his high school career came to an end, he was among the six best players considered in the state. After offers from Appalachian State, Bradley, Loyola, Richmond, and Southern Illinois, he eventually chose to go to Indiana State for his collegiate career.

What does Robbie Avila think about the Kareem and Jokic comparisons?

Alongside the Cream Abdul-Jabbar nickname, Robbie is also called the "College Jokic" due to a similar build and playstyle. His ability to play the game at his pace has made him a lethal cover, drawing comparisons to Nikola Jokic. Even his coach is in on the fun, claiming that he's a step slower than everyone else.

The 21-year-old, for his part, takes the jokes in stride. "I tell him I'm two steps slower, because they expect me to be one step slower, so I go a little slower than that."

Further, his ability to use that perceived weakness as a strength has allowed him to rack up a stellar career at Indiana State.