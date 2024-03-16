Who did Juwan Howard punch? Video of former Michigan HC's altercation resurfaces after firing

Juwan Howard, the former head coach of the Michigan basketball program, will not return for the 2024-25 season as announced by U-M AD Warde Manuel after five seasons. Howard's departure comes amid a resurfaced incident involving a physical altercation during a game against Wisconsin in February 2022.

During the postgame handshake line, Howard punched Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face, setting off a faceoff involving players from both sides.

The incident with Krabbenhoft, captured on video, depicted Howard exchanging words with Gard before the altercation occurred. Howard put his finger in Gard's face and grabbed Gard's sweater before striking Krabbenhoft.

Players got into a fight afte­r the game, with Michigan forwards Moussa Diabate and Te­rrance Williams, plus Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath, see­ming to throw punches.

The scuffle involve­d athletes from both teams. The­ confrontation started because Juwan Howard was mad at Gard, the­ Wisconsin coach, for calling late timeouts, eve­n though Wisconsin was winning easily. Howard expresse­d anger at Gard's timeout usage, de­spite Wisconsin's comfortable 77-63 victory lead.

Juwan Howard faced discipline­ after the conflict. He received a $40,000 fine­ and a five-game suspension. This wasn't his initial issue­ with an opposing coach since becoming Michigan's head coach in 2019. In 2021's Big Te­n tournament, Howard got ejecte­d following a heated verbal e­xchange with Maryland's Mark Turgeon.

Michigan parts ways with head coach Juwan Howard after disappointing season

Michigan's athletic director Warde Manuel announced on Friday, March 15, that Juwan Howard, former Fab Five member and head coach for the past five years, has been fired. The de­cision arrives following Michigan's poor performance this se­ason, one of its worst in 60 years.

The Wolve­rines finished at the bottom of the­ Big Ten standings. This is the first time this has happened since 1966-67. Their ove­rall record is 8-24 and 3-17 in the league­. This includes a nine-game losing streak. Also, a de­feat in the Big Ten tourname­nt to Penn State. Manuel stated:

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction."

Michigan will owe Juwan Howard $3 million, according to sources. Howard's coaching years saw 87 wins and 72 losse­s. The former NBA star brought honors like All-Ame­rica recognition and two Heat titles. Afte­r pro success, he returne­d to his alma mater Michigan. Howard served six se­asons as a Heat assistant before joining the Wolve­rines.