Who are Last-Tear Poa's parents, Natasha and Philip? What we know about the LSU star's family

LSU Tigers women's basketball team Last-Tear Poa is a rising star whose family is deeply rooted in sports. Her parents, Natasha Kairangi and Philip Poa, are pivotal in shaping her journey on and off the court.

Last-Tear Poa helped LSU succeed in the 2023-24 season. She averages 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. She has impressed in defense throughout the season. She has exceptional free-throw shooting, with an accuracy of 85.1%.

The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference with a 13-3 conference record and a 28-6 overall record. They also boast an impressive 16-1 home record and an 8-2 away record.

Who are Last-Tear Poa's parents, Natasha and Philip?

The Poas are a French Polynesian family hailing from Melbourne, Australia. Last-Tear Poa was named after her great-grandmother, whom Poa could never meet.

Being Polynesian, Poa often talks about her culture to her American teammates.

"Back home, at big events, there are always people dancing. We wear hula costumes and dance. The boys do the haka," Poa said.

Last Tear's mother, Natasha Kairangi Poa, is a former basketball player who made her name in Australia's Women's National Basketball League. Last Tear's family comes from the Cook Islands in French Polynesia.

Last-Tear's father, Philip Poa, was a kickboxer and carpenter. He had precise footwork and cut angles through the air. His journey from the streets of Melbourne to the boxing ring is a testament to his commitment to sports.

History of Last-Tear Poa's basketball success

Last-Tear Poa has remarkable achievements and standout performances. She has led the LSU Tigers to victory since joining them.

She can draw defensive fouls and make crucial plays. Before joining LSU, she was seen as the top JUCO transfer in the country. She led Northwest Florida State College to an NJCAA national championship and earned MVP honors.