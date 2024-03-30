Who is Sonia Citron’s boyfriend Marist Liufau? All we know about the Notre Dame star’s personal life

College basketball star Sonia Citron is dating Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau. The couple celebrated two years together in January 2024. Sonia frequently shares photos of the couple on Instagram.

Let's learn more about Marist Liufau:

Sonia Citron's boyfriend, Marist Liufau, attends Notre Dame and is a linebacker on the university's football team. Liufau started his football journey while he was a student at the Punahou School in Hawaii. He played in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

Despite setbacks like an ankle injury in 2021, Liufau stayed resilient with standout performances in subsequent seasons. In the 2022 season, the LB started 13 games, registering 51 tackles and 0.5 sacks. In 2023, he improved on those stats with 44 tackles and three sacks.

Marist Liafau will be entering the 2024 NFL draft.

Also read: NFL Combine Invite List 2024: Full list of athletes invited for scouting event ft. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and more

The Ravens could benefit from a linebacker like Marist Liufau

The Baltimore Ravens face a gap in their linebacker corps, following Jonathan Queen's departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Queen's absence has left big shoes to fill.

While the 2024 NFL Draft offers opportunities, finding a direct replacement for Queen might prove challenging. However, Liufau has placed himself as a compelling candidate who aligns with the Ravens' needs.

The Fighting Irish have a history of supplying talent to Baltimore. Notable alumni include Kyle Hamilton and Ronnie Stanley.

Heading into the draft season, bolstering the Ravens' defense with an Irish-inspired pick has gained traction. Liufau finds himself ranked favorably by scouting sources and presents a viable option for Baltimore to reinforce its linebacker roster.

While Liufau's draft projection suggests that he will be selected in the middle of day three (meaning around rounds five or six) in the draft, his potential impact could far exceed expectations.

Also read: How many picks do Ravens have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Eric DeCosta

Marist Liufau : Pros and Cons

Standing at 6'2" and weighing 239 pounds, the Notre Dame LB presents a mix of strengths and weaknesses on the field. With his long arms and solid movement skills, he possesses the physical attributes necessary for impacting the game.

He demonstrates good vision in zone coverage and is effective as a Blitzer, utilizing agile moves to pressure opponents. However, Liufau's game is not without its flaws. Critics point to his questionable instincts, particularly in recognizing zone runs, which can leave him vulnerable and out of position.

His lack of functional strength poses challenges when facing offensive linemen. This affects his ability to hold ground and make tackles effectively.