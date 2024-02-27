How many picks do Ravens have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Eric DeCosta

The Baltimore Ravens can fine-tune their squad in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Ravens had a stellar run in the regular season, clinching the AFC North and finishing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 13-4 record. Baltimore automatically qualified for the divisional round and took down the Houston Texans.

However, the Ravens lost the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a relatively disappointing end to a promising campaign.

Nonetheless, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will want his team to take the next step and reach the Super Bowl in 2024. For that, he will need to start his planning for next season with the upcoming draft.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Ravens have?

The Baltimore Ravens are slated to have seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft. John Harbaugh's team will have the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.

Following the trade with the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens will not have a sixth-round pick. However, Baltimore will receive a pick in Round 7 from the New York Jets.

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the Ravens' potential picks in each round of the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1 (No. 30)

Round 2 (No. 62)

Round 3 (No. 93)

Round 4 (No. 130)

Round 5 (No. 163)

Round 7 (via New York Jets, No. 225)

Round 7 (No. 247)

Who did the Ravens pick in 2023?

Here's a look at the six draft picks the Baltimore Ravens made in the 2023 event:

Round 1, Pick 22: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Round 3, Pick 86: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Round 4, Pick 124: Tavius Robinson, EDGE, and Ole Miss

Round 5, Pick 157: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Round 6, Pick 199: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OT, Oregon

Round 7, Pick 229: Andrew Vorhees, G, USC