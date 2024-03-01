NFL Combine Linebackers 40 Times: Listing top 5 feat. Payton Wilson

The 2024 NFL Combine is ongoing, and fans have been privy to an array of stunning performances from defensive linemen and linebackers. The defensive juggernauts are proving that it's not just the wide receivers and defensive backs that need speed.

Here's a closer look at the linebackers with the fastest 40-yard dash times in 2024.

Top 5 NFL Combine linebacker 40 times

Here's a look at the top five fastest linebackers at the 2024 NFL Combine:

#1. Payton Wilson, N.C. State - 4.43

Payton Wilson played as a linebacker for NC State, and the Hillsborough, North Carolina native is from an athletic background. Payton's older brother is MLB pitcher Bryse Wilson.

Wilson was heavily recruited coming out of high school and elected to take his talents to North Carolina State despite offers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Clemson. That proved to be an intelligent choice, as Wilson went on to become one of the best linebackers in the country. He ended his collegiate football career by winning the Butkus Award, given yearly to college football's best LB.

#2. Kalen DeLoach, Florida State - 4.47

Kalen DeLoach is another rapid linebacker who played for a college football powerhouse in 2023. DeLoach had a decent college career at Florida State University, increasing his yearly productivity.

DeLoach earned first-team All-ACC honors during the 2023 college football season. Thus leaving the Florida program in style.

#3. Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M - 4.51

Edgerrin Cooper was vital to an elite Texas A&M defense in 2023. The Covington, Louisiana native utilized his speed and skill to nullify the other team's best offensive players.

Cooper had the best season of his college football career in 2023, leading Texas A&M to a phenomenal season. Cooper stood out as one of their best defenders and had a career game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he recorded a stat line of 11 tackles with three going for a loss and three sacks. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

#4. Trevin Wallace, Kentucky - 4.51

Trevin Wallace enjoyed a three-year college football career with the University of Kentucky. Wallace posted a stat line of 80 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception as a junior.

The Jesup, Georgia alum had a stellar 2024 NFL Combine, and he could be a steal in the upcoming draft.

#5. Jordan Magee, Temple - 4.55

Jordan Magee gained a reputation for making stellar plays near the line of scrimmage. The 2024 NFL Combine witnessed the Temple alum show off his speed.