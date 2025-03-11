Who won the Big East Most Outstanding Player honor? Looking at UConn's title game against Creighton

UConn star Paige Bueckers led the Huskies to their fifth consecutive and 23rd Big East Tournament title with a comprehensive 70-50 win over the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays on Monday evening. Bueckers tallied 24 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 60% shooting from beyond the arc, eight rebounds and three assists in the game.

Ad

The popular Bueckers was named the Big East Most Outstanding Player for her stellar performances throughout the tournament. It was her third such honor, the most by any player in history.

Paige Bueckers, who was inducted into UConn's Huskies of Honor last week, also holds the distinction of never having lost a game in the Big East (66-0) since she joined the Huskies.

During her postgame news conference, she attributed the Big East MOP honor to her teammates instead of taking the credit.

Ad

Trending

"It's very cool," Bueckers said. "It's hard to do something that's never been done at UConn before. I feel like everything's been accomplished, so I'm grateful, I'm blessed. But it's really a team achievement, a team award, a testament to the coaching staff, my teammates, who do a whole bunch for me, so I'm able to go out there and perform alongside them."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Geno Auriemma's surprising reaction to Paige Bueckers' Big East award

Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers have shared a close relationship since the star UConn guard committed to the Huskies in 2020. After she won her third Big East Most Outstanding Player award, the legendary coach joked during his postgame news conference that freshman Sarah Strong should have won it instead.

"I think Sarah (Strong) should've got it," Auriemma said. "I'm just saying that because somebody will write it, she'll hear it, she'll read it, then I'll have to deal with it, which will be fun.

Ad

"So I'm always expecting who's going to be that other person, that's what I was saying about Sarah. Paige is so good, and she does so many things, but in another time and another year, the things Sarah did would be (worthy of) Most Outstanding Player. That's how you win this tournament, you need more contributions from more people."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Strong has taken college basketball by storm and has averaged 16.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season in a stellar freshman year. She seems like the natural heir to Paige Bueckers once she departs for the WNBA via the draft, where she is projected to be the No. 1 pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here