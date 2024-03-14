“Whoever is at CBS needs to be reprimanded”: College hoops world react after podcast calls Kamilla Cardoso a ‘giant Brazilian woman’

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso is the SEC DPOY, sixth WOY, McDonald's All-American, FIBA AmeriCup MVP, ACC FOY, ACC Co-DPOY and a National Champion.

However, the host of "JRSportsBrief,” JR Jackson, described her offensively about Cardoso on a CBS Sports Minute clip that was broadcast during a commercial break. This statement came with a reference to the fourth-quarter fight that broke out between South Carolina and LSU, after which Cardoso was ejected.

“I’m more excited for the women’s tournament. I’m ready for Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and the giant Brazilian woman from South Carolina that knocks people over.” Jackson said on air.

college hoops world reacts after podcast calls Kamilla Cardoso a ‘giant Brazilian woman’

Fans were extremely unhappy about this statement and took up their anger on social media.

"They are doing it currently and it seems sincere. Whoever is at CBS needs to be reprimanded."

Head Coach Dawn Staley's stance

South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley took it to social media and demanded an apology from CBS Sports and 107.5 The Game.

What a morning?!! Never thought I’d hear one of my players described in such an offensive way. I’m not sitting this one out. Kamilla deserves an apology @CBSSports @1075thegame (can be issued even though it’s out of your control)

A swift apology came from channels:

“Coach you have every right to be upset. We as a CBS affiliate do not control what plays in their sports minutes and we certainly don’t condone what was said. We try and treat all women’s sports with the upmost respect. It’s unfortunate some national voices don’t." [via the tweet from 107.5]

"Even though it was not one of our voices that said this, we are ultimately responsible for what plays on our airways and we will work to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize to you, Kamilla and your entire team.”

Staley also reverted back and acknowledged their apology.

Will South Carolina continue its unbeaten streak?

