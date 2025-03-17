Why does the 11 seed have a play-in game? Breaking Down the First Four Format

Before the main NCAA tournament begins, eight teams battle for their March Madness slot through the First Four round. The winners of these contests advance to the first round of the annual tourney.

While the concept was introduced in 2011, its ins and outs often raise a question among fans. So, here's everything you you need to know about the annual tournament's play-in games.

Why are there play-in games for the NCAA Tournament?

These early-round matchups act as a brief expansion of the national tourney to 68 teams. The change not only allows fans to experience nail-biting moments before deeper rounds but also gives more teams a chance to play on the biggest stage of college basketball.

There are eight participating programs in the preliminary bracket. Four of them are lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers - typically 16-seeds and lower conference champions which the selection committee segregates on the basis of the toughness of their league.

The other four schools are the lowest-seeded at-large teams - teams that didn't win their conferences but managed to earn an invitation, the 11 seed programs. The 15-seeded teams are not posed against the 16-seeded schools because they are for the automatic qualifiers from a stronger conference.

What is the First Four in March Madness?

The First Four games indicate the official commencement of the March Madness. The structure ensures the champions from lower-ranked conferences and borderline at-large teams get their shot at national glory.

Here are the play-in games for the 2025 men's NCAA tournament fixtures:

Alabama St. vs Saint Francis U Xavier vs Texas Mount St. Mary's vs American Eagles San Diego St. Aztecs vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Here are the First Four teams from the women's 2025 March Madness side:

UC San Diego vs Southern Columbia vs Washington Iowa State vs Princeton High Point vs. William & Mary

History of the First Four and play-in games

The first time 68 teams were announced on a Selection Sunday was in 2011 and it didn't disappoint. The 11 seed VCU Rams defeated the USC Trojans and mounted a surprising run. They took down Georgetown, Purdue, Florida State and even the No. 1 Kansas before losing to Butler in the Final Four.

Another notable contender from the play-in emerged a decade later - UCLA's 2021 roster. After barely making it to the preliminary games, the Bruins outclassed Michigan State, BYU, Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan. They gave Gonzaga a tough fight, before losing the Final Four to a buzzer-beater in overtime.

Does the play-in game hurt or help 11-seeds?

The First Four games come with both advantages and disadvantages for the 11-seed teams. The extra 40 minutes of action can serve as the catalyst for deeper play-in runs, giving teams an extra layer of confidence and preparedness heading into the round of 64.

The task of playing an additional game can factor into early fatigue. The pressure of the win-or-go-home setting and the tight scheduling of NCAA scheduling can also be taxing.

