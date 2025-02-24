"Why isn’t that in the Hall of Fame?”: Hoops fans react as Indiana HC Mike Woodson sits on the exact chair Bobby Knight infamously threw 40 years ago

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson pulled a unique stunt when the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers visited the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday. Woodson traced the chair from late coach Bobby Knight's iconic outburst at the 1985 game against Purdue and sat on it during the game.

Frustrated by the officiating in the game, Knight's complaint to the referees yielded a technical. He then threw his chair on the floor, which slid across the other end of the court. The three-time NCAA champion coach was then ejected right after the incident. Indiana lost the game, 72-63.

40 years later, it remains one of the most iconic outbursts in college basketball history. The moment also showcases Bobby Knight's demeanor and intensity as a coach.

Fans reacted to Mike Woodson's seating choice on Instagram:

"Why isn’t that in the hall of fame," a fan wrote.

"That belongs in a museum!!!" - Indiana jones," another fan commented.

"Refs gotta let him throw it during a timeout do ol time sake," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in:

"Look at that form, I know a 270+ bowler when I see one.," a fan commented.

"Rumor has it after the game he took up some anger management classes with Buddy Rydell," another fan wrote.

"He should sit in the chair every game…," another fan commented.

Fans react to coach Woodson's move of sitting in Bobby Knight's iconic chair against Purdue | via @espn/ig

Mike Woodson orchestrated a comeback win while sitting in Bobby Knight's chair

Mike Woodson did not throw Bobby Knight's red chair on the court on Sunday. However, he earned the win for Indiana (73-58), giving Purdue and Matt Painter their fourth consecutive loss.

The Boilermakers started strong, leading by 12 at the break. However, the Hoosiers came together as a unit. The team focused on attacking the basket and getting stops throughout the second half, outscoring the visitors 48-21.

The team forced 16 turnovers and nine steals, resulting in 23 points off turnovers. They also shared the ball well and attacked the paint for 44 points near the basket. Trey Galloway led the scoring with 15 points and nine assists, while four other players scored in double-digits. It was Indiana's last ranked game of the season.

Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers will now host Penn State on Wednesday before hitting the road to face Washington and Oregon. The team then returns to host Ohio State to conclude the regular season.

