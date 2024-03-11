Why was Kayla Ard fired? Exploring the potential reasons behind Utah State HC's unexpected dismissal

The Utah State Aggies women's basketball team fired head coach Kayla Ard after their loss on Sunday. Utah State suffered a lopsided 85-49 loss to Boise State on Sunday following a first-round exit in the Mountain West tournament.

The Aggies had a disappointing season, and Ard revealed at the post-game press conference that she had been fired.

"I'm not going to be rebuilding. I just coached my last game at Utah State," Ard said. "I spoke with Diana, and they're going in a different direction, and I respect her decision and I hope they get a really good coach in... I'm assuming that's going to be the last question?"

Why was Kayla Ard fired?

Kayla Ard was likely fired due to the lack of success Utah State had under her leadership.

Ard was hired by the Aggies in 2020, and in her first season, Utah State went 4-20 overall and just 2-16 in conference play. The Aggies did have more success in her second year, as Utah State went 11-19.

However, the past two seasons were a massive step back as the Aggies went 4-26 and then 5-26 this season. In total, Ard had a record of 22-79 as the head coach of Utah State, which no doubt contributed to her being fired.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Ard had one more year left on her contract, as she had signed a five-year deal that paid her $215,000 per season.

Ard was the ninth head coach in Utah State women's basketball history.

Following Ard's announcement, which shocked many, Utah State sent out a press release confirming the news and thanking her for everything she did.

"We appreciate everything Kayla and her staff have contributed to Utah State," athletic director Diana Sabau said in a statement. "However, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change."

