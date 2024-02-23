Why did LSU get fined for $100K by the SEC? Reason behind decision explored 

The LSU Tigers are getting punished for their upset 75-74 home victory last night against the 17th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats by the Southeastern Conference. The conference has a relatively new punishment for storming the court or field, as LSU has been fined $100,000 for the incident. The fine will be paid out to the University of Kentucky to add salt in the wound.

The $100,00 fine is for a first-time offense and will climb to $250,000 for the second offense and $500,000 for third (or more) offenses. If the court-storming happened in a non-conference game, the fine would have instead been placed into an SEC fund for post-graduate scholarships.

The fine aspect of this rule has changed a bit over the years since it was adapted in 2004. The financial ramifications were changed in 2015 and then once again in 2023.

It is tough to beat a SEC rival as a home underdog but the LSU Tigers are going to pay that fine with a smile as they get closer to locking into the NCAA Tournament next month.

What can LSU do to avoid paying a more significant fine?

Unfortunately, it is going to take some time before schools are able to get rid of the storming the field or court tradition that is tied to basketball and football upsets.

It has been engrained in the minds of college students and fans alike to celebrate with the team when they pull off a home upset but the SEC has been trying to put a hold on that.

There are a few things that the schools can do in order to combat this with an increased number of security and police officers inside the stadium.

That way, the security members can block people from entering the court. Another way, which would not go over well with fans, is to state there will be punishment for storming the field, similar to professional sports.

There seems to be no exact science on how to stop what happened at LSU last night or in college sports for decades. However, the SEC is trying to put an end to it.

