Iowa Hawkeyes guard Sydney Affolter expressed her feelings on social media as she reacted to teammate Kylie Feuerbach’s interaction with her dog. In a TikTok post on Wednesday, Feuerbach shared a video of her dog cuddling with her, indicating that the footage was just in her drafts, which made her emotional.

Ad

“Just found this in my drafts I wanna cry,” Feuerbach wrote.

Ad

Trending

In the comment section, Affolter was smitten by the dog’s reaction and expressed her admiration for the interaction.

"Why is he so precious,” Affolter commented.

Iowa's Sydney Affolter reacts to teammate Kylie Feuerbach's adorable interaction with her pup - Image source: TikTok/kyliefeuerbach

Affolter and Feuerbach have been playing together since 2021, when Feuerbach joined Iowa from Iowa State for the 2021-22 season. The duo has formed a bond on and off the court.

Ad

In April, the duo uploaded a video of themselves eating a snack as Feuerbach appreciated Affolter for the “great recommendation.” Another display of their friendship was evident on Tuesday when Feuerbach uploaded a video of the pair dancing on the football field in white dresses with their graduation caps.

On the court last season, Sydney Affolter averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 47.4%, while Kylie Feuerbach averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and shot 38.0%.

Ad

Kylie Feuerbach set to return to Iowa for final season

The Iowa Hawkeyes will have one of its most experienced players, Kylie Feuerbach, back for the 2025-26 season. The guard announced on March 15 that she will return for the fifth and final season with the Hawkeyes, making it her sixth overall in college basketball.

Feuerbach began her college career at Iowa State during the 2020–21 season before transferring to Iowa. Her career has been extended by both a medical redshirt, following a torn ACL that kept her out of the 2022–23 season, and the extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID-19. Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen expressed her excitement at the news in a statement on March 15.

Ad

“We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season,” Jensen said. “She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.”

Last season, Feuerbach started all 32 games, averaging a career-high 6.7 points and 25.5 minutes per game. Feuerbach embraced her role as the team’s top perimeter defender, often guarding the opposing team’s best scorer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here