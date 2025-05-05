Iowa HC Jan Jensen hyped as Caitlin Clark returns to Carver-Hawkeye arena

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark made her triumphant return to her alma mater's home floor on Sunday. The 2025 WNBA preseason is underway, and for Clark and the rest of the Fever, they faced the Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark went back to the arena where she made her name known to the whole basketball world during her four-year collegiate career. Now that she has also established herself on the professional level, her former associate coach and current Hawkeyes head coach, Jan Jensen, couldn't be more proud of her.

Jensen was excited that Clark was playing once more in the Iowa home arena. She took a photo of one side of the empty gym along with a hyped-up caption.

"Almost timeeee....@caitlinclark22 back in Carver with her @indianafever team!," Jansen wrote.

(image credits: @janjensen13 on Instagram)

Jensen doubled down on her support for Clark with another story, sharing the Hawkeyes' post of her entering the arena.

"She's backkkk!" Jensen wrote.

(image credits: @janjensen13 on Instagram)

Despite never winning the national championship together, Jensen and Clark made it to the 2024 national championship game, but lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks 87-75.

Jensen can still win a national title, as she just finished her first season with the program with a 23-11 overall record and 10-8 in Big Ten conference play. The Hawkeyes were eliminated by Oklahoma 96-62 in the second round on March 24.

Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever obliterated their opponents on Sunday

Against the Brazil national team on Sunday, the Indiana Fever emphatically won 108-44 to remain undefeated in the preseason with a 2-0 record. Clark did not show any signs of rust as she recorded 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block.

Clark's performance could be attributed to feeling like it was a home game. The Fever will open their season on May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at home.

