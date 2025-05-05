"Why would he take a job lower in prestige?": Fans react as Michigan president Santa Ono unexpectedly accepts Florida position

Santa Ono, the 15th president of the University of Michigan, is set to leave his post after just three years to assume the presidency of the University of Florida.
On Sunday, Ono announced that he would be stepping down from his position at Michigan via a statement from his UM office.
"I have informed the Chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White, of my decision," Onoasaid in the statement. "This decision was not made lightly, given the deep bond Wendy (his wife) and I have formed with this extraordinary community."
The University of Florida's X account announced that Ono was being considered by its Board of Trustees as the "sole finalist" to be the school's 14th president.
The move came as a surprise to many and inspired different reactions to the news on X (formerly Twitter). Here is what they were saying:
"Why would he take a job lower in prestige? Does he just want warmer weather?" one fan wrote.
"Looks like a superb choice! 🐊 🐊 🐊 🐊," a fan said.
"So they’re going with the ‘sole finalist’ thingy again?" another added.
More fans shared their reactions to the move.
"Cool story, what’s his stance on maxing out NIL?" one user commented.
"There are literally allegations against his entire university for multiple reasons what a choice," a comment read.
"Santa’s coming to town," one more chimed in.
Michigan's Santa Ono shares excitement to lead University of Florida's next chapter
Santa Ono is looking forward to leading the University of Florida this summer and being part of its promising future. He said he is honored by the opportunity to work with the students, faculty and staff to further elevate the university's excellence in academics, research and athletics.
"No other public university combines UF’s momentum," Ono said, per UF News, "its role as the flagship of one of the nation’s most important states, the extraordinary support from state leaders, and a shared vision across its entire community. These strengths make UF uniquely positioned not only to lead public higher education."
Ono joined the University of Michigan in Oct. 2022, replacing Mark Schlissel. With a background in immunology, Ono graduated from the University of Chicago before earning a doctorate at McGill University.
His short tenure in Ann Arbor saw the Wolverines' men's basketball team, coached by Dusty May, reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and win the Big Ten Tournament title last season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here