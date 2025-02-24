"Why don't the women play in Rupp?": LSU HC Kim Mulkey questions Kentucky's arena decisions in latest press conference

After her No. 7 LSU Tigers picked up an SEC win at No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday, Kim Mulkey questioned Kentucky's arena choices in her postgame press conference.

Ad

"Why are they not playing in Rupp? If you were a female women's basketball player, you're cool with not playing in Rupp?" Mulkey asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rupp Arena is the venue where Kentucky's men's basketball team plays. The women's team plays at Memorial Coliseum, which has a capacity of 8,500 as compared to over 20,000 seats at Rupp.

"I'm sitting here going, hmm, could they have filled Rupp up today?" Mulkey questioned. "Because when I was at Baylor, they played in Rupp, or the game they played us at Baylor was in Rupp."

Ad

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

The Wildcats women's team has indeed made occasional appearances in Rupp Arena, but Memorial remains its primary home. Mulkey pointed out that some programs have found success with their men's and women's teams both playing in separate venues.

Ad

"I looked at the NC State game today. They have their own gym, so it may be an advantage," Mulkey said.

She was referring to the Wolfpack, who pulled off a double-overtime upset win over top-ranked Notre Dame on Sunday. Like Kentucky, the NC State women have their own gym, Reynolds Coliseum, while the men's team plays at Lenovo Center. LSU's men's and women's teams share a venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Ad

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Kim Mulkey and LSU's win over Kentucky

In a competitive conference, both LSU and Kentucky have held their own this season. The Tigers stand third in the SEC, with the Wildcats right behind them in fourth. LSU visited Kentucky for its third-to-last game of the regular season, looking to pick up a ranked win before heading to No. 18 Alabama.

Ad

Things didn't look too promising for Kim Mulkey's squad in the first half of the matchup. The Tigers trailed by only two after the first quarter but began to crumble in the second and entered halftime down 38-22.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams came up clutch to aid LSU in the second half. She recorded 15 of her 24 points after halftime and served as the team's top scorer. The Tigers allowed just six points in the third quarter while putting up 23 themselves. This second-half rally allowed LSU to come from behind and pick up a 65-58 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here