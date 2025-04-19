Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea, reveals UConn superfan Big Red's importance to Huskies' title runs

The UConn Huskies, coached by Dan Hurley, have been one of the most successful programs in college basketball in recent years. Heading into the recently concluded 2024-2025 season, they were coming in as back-to-back national champions, going for a historic and illustrious national title three-peat that hasn't been done in over five decades.

Despite ultimately not winning it all and failing at their goal, the Huskies have still earned the respect of many. This includes their fanbase without question, as they are fueled by the likes of lifelong supporter Tom "Big Red" Emery, who has been a fan of the school and its teams for several years now.

This led to him having his documentary on Storrs Central on YouTube, which was uploaded earlier on Friday. One segment of it includes Andrea Hurley, Dan Hurley's wife, as she discusses how important Emery was to each of her husband's national title runs.

"My husband said, 'Make sure Big Red is coming to the tournament, like all of them, even Houston,'" she said (12:00). "It was like Houston, and he's like, 'We need to make sure, you know, Big Red's flying out. And if he's not, make sure that you get him out there.' But, of course, Big Red was already going. He already had his ticket and his plane fare and everything.

"Him and his posse, he calls them, him and his friends, they're his posse. It's the cutest little thing, and they all fly out. And, they're right there."

Hopefully, with the continued support of Big Red and the rest of the Huskies faithful, Dan Hurley and a revamped roster can clinch back the national championship in the 2025-2026 season.

Andrea Hurley says Big Red holds a lot of power with his place in UConn Huskies culture

Later in the video, Andrea Hurley asserted how much impact and power Big Red has had since he got his seat in the team's home arena. He has also been spearheading the iconic "U-C-O-N-N" chant during home games, a testament to the impact of his support.

"He's a fan, and he has so much power in that little tiny seat in the corner of the arena," Andrea Hurley said (25:20). "I mean, come on, he gets that whole place to stand up and do that chant. One person for how many years now. He is UConn. He's UConn. I love him, I do."

The 2024-2025 UConn Huskies finished with an overall record of 24-11 and 14-6 during Big East play earlier this year as they look for more success after retooling during the offseason.

