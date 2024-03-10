Will Last-Tear Poa play today vs South Carolina? Predicting LSU guard's availability against Gamecocks

On Saturday, LSU Tigers women's basketball guard Last-Tear Poa injured her neck during the fourth quarter of the SEC tournament game against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Melbourne-born player has been a part of the Tigers for two seasons.

The LSU Tigers will now be squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC tournament finals. Will Last-Tear Poa be available for the game?

Last-Tear Poa injury update

Tigers coach Kim Maulkey updated on Poa's condition in her post-game conference:

"As I was walking to this press conference, the trainer told me that her (Poa's) CT scan came back clean. So that's wonderful news. I spoke to her mother, of course she's from Australia. The kid took quite a lick on the back of her head. I did not see it, I saw it on the film just a minute ago and I wouldn't even look at it."

"I know enough about Poa that if she can't get up and she tries to get up, she's in bad shape. Her teammates know that. She was just a little bit unresponsive mostly as how I would describe it. She could squeeze your hand lightly, she could feel her legs, but she couldn't articulate good enough for you not to be afraid."

Poa injured herself in the fourth quarter of the game against the Rebels. She took a hard hit on her head while falling during a play. She lay on the court, after which officials quickly took her for medical attention on a stretcher. The team later confirmed she would be released from the hospital.

Is Last-Tear Poa playing today?

No statement was made about Poa's availability during the game against South Carolina. So, it is unlikely she will gear up for the game after being hospitalized with a concussion.

Last-Tear Poa's stats last game

During LSU's 75-67 victory over Ole Miss, the Australian junior guard played for 17 minutes before suffering from a concussion. She recorded five points and four assists, with a 50% field goal percentage.

So far this season, Poa is averaging a 43.5% field goal percentage, 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

