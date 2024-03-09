Will VCU make the 2024 March Madness? Breaking down the Rams NCAA tournament 2024 odds

The VCU Rams have a long NCAA Tournament history and are hoping to add another chapter to it in 2024. With a record of 19-11, have the Rams done enough to earn their spot in 2024's edition of March Madness, or will they be left out when selection Sunday rolls around?

Will the VCU Rams make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

It looks unlikely that VCU will earn their second straight NCAA Tournament bid in 2024. The Rams' record is 19-11, and they are fourth in Atlantic 10 behind Richmond, Loyola Chicago and Dayton. The Rams will visit No. 25 Dayton on Friday for their final game of the regular season before the conference tournament begins.

VCU Rams NCAA Tournament history

The Rams have participated in 19 NCAA tournaments in their 51 seasons. Over those 19 games, they are 13-18, with one Final Four appearance in 2011.

In 2011, the Rams made a Cinderella run as the 11th seed in the southwest region, beating USC in the First Four, then shocked Georgetown, Purdue, Florida State and number-one seed Kansas. VCU would ultimately fall to Butler in the Final Four by eight points.

More recently, VCU has struggled to make it out of the first round of the tournament. The Rams have failed to win a March Madness game in their last four consecutive tournament appearances, including a no-contest loss to Oregon in 2021 due to VCU's positive COVID-19 tests prior to their game.

VCU Rams March Madness odds

According to TeamRankings, the Rams have just a 9.6% chance of making the tournament, with an 8.2% chance of winning the A-10 Conference championship and earning an automatic bid.

Should the Rams beat the odds and participate in March Madness this season, the best seed they are likely to earn would be the 12th seed. The Rams had a 20% chance of making the tournament last week, but after back-to-back losses to Richmond and Duquesne, their chances fell significantly.

VCU Rams strengths

VCU Rams weakness

VCU Rams quadrant records

Quad 1: 1-4

Quad 2: 4-4

Quad 3: 7-1

Quad 4: 7-2

