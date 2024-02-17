Wisconsin vs Iowa basketball injury report, February 17: Latest on Carter Kingsbury, John Blackwell and more

The 20th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready for Big Ten Conference action against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.

With the game likely to determine the final conference standings, the injury report of both teams will indicate their ability to be competitive. On that note, let's take a look at some of the injuries to both rosters and the most recent updates.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa basketball injury report

Gus Yalden, Wisconsin

The freshman forward has not played this season, and things are looking not very optimistic about his availability against Iowa. He's listed as out with a personal issue.

Carter Kingsbury, Iowa

The sophomore guard has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and is not expected to play against the Wisconsin Badgers.

He has not appeared since Dec. 29 against Northern Illinois. Kingsbury has played five games this season and 13 in his two college basketball seasons. This season, he's averaging 3.4 minutes and posting 1.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists, with a 40.0% from the field and 50.0% from distance.

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Freshman guard John Blackwell has been doing well this season for the Wisconsin Badgers but suffered a hip injury against the Michigan Wolverines on Feb. 7, which sidelined him for more than a week.

However, he has indicated to WKOW Sports Director Karley Marotta that he will be available to play this game.

"It feels amazing to be back (at practice). I'll be back on Saturday... whatever it takes to help the team win, whether that's two minutes or 20 minutes." h/t Badger Notes

Blackwell played 23 games this season and is averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.3 steals per game, playing 17.5 minutes. He has been one of the most prolific offensive players with a 45.8/47.5/83.1 shooting splits.

