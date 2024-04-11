Stanford Cardinals star Cameron Brink recently shared an image of herself with head coach Tara VanDerveer on Instagram.

Both Brink and VanDerveer could be seen smiling in the picture which had the caption:

“Love u t-dawg”

Brink declared for the 2024 WNBA draft and played her last college game against NC State in a 77-67 loss in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Pac-12 Player and Defensive Play of the Year had to leave the game because of fouls. Despite that, Brink collected herself after the game and expressed gratitude for being able to play her last game before her family:

"It's amazing. If I have to lose anywhere, in front of family and friends is the way I'd want to do it. Playing in front of them, my last college game ever, really meant a lot to me."

She continued:

"I think I'm really at peace with my career and how it went. We just came up short today. I just feel really lucky. I'm sitting here feeling really lucky and really blessed."

Cameron Brink talks about popularity of women’s basketball over men’s

ESPN predicts Cameron Brink to be the No. 2 pick by the Los Angeles Sparks. While talking to Sportscenter, the Cardinals star talked about the rising popularity of women’s college basketball compared to the men’s game:

"I keep seeing videos of people saying, 'I can name five women's basketball players in college, but not men.

"I think that's so funny and such a crazy shift. I think that really shows that in college women's basketball, we have personalities and people are invested in us," Cameron Brink said.

Recently, Brink won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. While accepting the award, the forward praised those around her for helping to elevate her game:

"Its an incredible honor to be named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year,” Brink said in a press release.

“It may be an individual award, but it’s a testament to all the people who have poured into me, not only this season, but throughout my career at Stanford – my family, coaches, teammates and friends. I wouldn’t be where I am without them and am extremely grateful for all their love and support.”

This season, Brink averaged 17.4 points on 51.1% shooting, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.