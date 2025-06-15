"Women's sports are taking over": Kim Mulkey reunites with LSU softball star ahead of first pitch honor

LSU coach Kim Mulkey attended an Athletes Unlimited Softball League game on Thursday between the Bandits and the Volts. At McMurry Park in Sulphur, Louisiana, Mulkey threw out the first pitch.

She shared images from her time at the ballpark on Instagram on Saturday.

"Coach still got it!! It was an honor throwing out the first pitch at the inaugural @theauslofficial game in Sulphur!! Women’s sports are taking over!!" Mulkey wrote as the caption for the pictures.

Among the images, the four-time national champion coach posed with former LSU softball standout Danieca Coffey, who made a homecoming to Louisiana by playing for the Volts.

Coffey played five seasons in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, winning several accolades. She was selected by the Volts in the third round of the AUSL college draft in May and signed with the team later that month.

Kim Mulkey's presence at the softball game and her enthusiastic support for women's sports highlight the growing popularity and recognition of female athletes across various sports.

Here's the video of Mulkey throwing out the inaugural pitch:

Kim Mulkey looks for number five as she bolsters her squad ahead of 2025-26 season

After six players left the program in the transfer portal, Kim Mulkey found replacements for the upcoming season. Mulkey and her staff brought in three transfers and four freshmen, building one of the best transfer and recruiting classes in the country.

Former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who averaged 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season, is one of the most notable additions to the roster. Amiya Joyner, a 6-foot-2 forward from East Carolina who put up 15.0 ppg and 9.2 rpg last season, is another significant addition.

The Tigers' recruiting class is ranked No. 2 nationally, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, with all four players ranked in the top 25. Divine Bourrage, a five-star point guard, leads the way at No. 7, followed by No. 11 Grace Knox.

With these talented newcomers joining a solid core of returning players — Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams — the Tigers are in a prime position to compete for their second national championship next season.

