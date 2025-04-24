"Wonder which one is really his favorite": Fans react as Geno Auriemma shows off his championship rings

Fans reacted as Geno Auriemma showed off his national championship ring collection in a video posted by UConn on Wednesday. He led the University of Connecticut's women's basketball program to its 12th NCAA championship this season, making the Huskies the highest title-winning program across men's and women's basketball.

Ad

In a playful nod to his continued success, Auriemma showed off his rings by acting that he was having a tough time putting on all the championship hardware on his fingers.

"How am I gonna get on all these on? Sheesh, these hurt," he said. "And I know people who wear these wherever they go, I can't imagine. After a while you run out of shapes, you run out of styles, it's a good problem to have right?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to Geno Auriemma's video:

"Lord Of The Rings 🔆 Somebody had to say it 🐺🏀," one wrote.

"Love it he is really starting to appreciate what he and Chris daily have done and can make light of his problems of too many rings lol," another added.

"A nice problem to have. Wonder which one is really his favorite and he wears the most," one commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans joined in, hyping up the winnigest coach in college ball history:

"Ten fingers, ten toes... 8 more 💍 to go!," a fan wrote.

"That smile at the end is awesome Geno 🐐," another added.

"TWELVE MORE!!!! Keep UConn bad for women's basketball !," one commented.

Geno Auriemma used to spearhead ticket sales and media relationships in his initial years

When Geno Auriemma became the all-time winnigest coach earlier this season, he reflected on his initial year as the coach of the UConn Huskies. With Chris Dailey by his side as the primary assistant coach, the two had no idea about the direction they wanted to lead the school in.

Ad

Nevertheless, Auriemma and Dailey not only used to spearhead the matters of the court and locker room, but also ticket sales, recruitment coordination, media responsibilities and other roles.

"We relied on each other for everything - We were the ticket office, the recruiting coordinators, the media people, the coaching people - anything that had to be done, we had to do it," Auriemma said.

Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey came to UConn in 1985. Dailey was promoted to associate head coach in 1988 and was inducted into the Connecticut Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here