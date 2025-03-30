"Would hate to be Hanna’s ex today and everyday": Hanna Cavinder's friend seemingly takes a dig at Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder, one of the Cavinder twins, took to social media to show her fans how she has been spending the last couple of days. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Cavinder shared a carousel of images showing her physique in a stunning black bikini. She also gave fans a glimpse into her time out with her twin sister, Haley and friends at the Baker’s Bay Ocean & Golf Club in the Bahamas.

“Busy in bakers,” Hanna Cavinder wrote.

The recent Instagram post from Hanna caught the attention of her friend Kat Padgett, who seemed to take a subtle jab at Hanna’s rumored ex-boyfriend, Carson Beck. Padgett, who is a Health & Wellness coach, dropped a comment appearing to reference Beck and Hanna’s rumored breakup.

“Would hate to be Hanna’s ex today and every day,” Padgett commented.

Hanna Cavinder's friend seemingly takes a dig at Carson Beck - Image source: Instagram/hanna.cavinder

Hanna and Kat Padgett have been known for their work in the fitness and wellness space and worked together on Hanna's struggles with eating disorders. The Cavinder twins had previously opened up on their struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia, which led them to work with Padgett in 2023. Kat Padgett was important in helping the Cavinder twins recover from their eating struggles.

Hanna Cavinder hints at next move as basketball career ends

Hanna Cavinder subtly confirmed her and her twin sister Haley’s next move after ending their basketball playing careers. The Cavinder twins have officially stepped away from basketball after their time with the Miami Hurricanes. This move marked a major transition for the social media stars who are now focused on their business ventures and personal brands.

On Wednesday, the revelation was subtle in an Instagram post after a fan commented on a video posted by the Cavinder Twins as they highlighted their morning routine.

A curious fan in the comments section responded to the post, asking if the Cavinder twins will still play basketball again.

"No, we finished our basketball careers and are solely focused [on] our business and brand," Cavinder replied.

Hanna Cavinder hints at next move as basketball career ends - Image source: Instagram/cavindertwins

This decision to focus on business marks the end of an era for the sisters, who first rose to prominence as college basketball players and became some of the most influential figures in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) space.

The news also came during a period of change for Hanna, who recently made headlines for her rumored breakup with Miami quarterback Carson Beck. Although their basketball careers have ended, the Cavinder Twins remain active, leveraging their social media presence to secure major NIL deals.

A key part of their focus moving forward is their business ventures, including their fitness and lifestyle app, TWOgether. The platform enables them to connect with their audience through health, wellness and workout content, further expanding their brand.

While the Cavinder twins may have left the basketball court, they both now have their sights set on entrepreneurship.

