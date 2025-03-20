"Wow you put a lot of thought into that one dumba**": Fans mock NCAA analyst Jay Bilas for March Madness bracket prediction ft Duke, Auburn

The March Madness brackets are out in full force after Selection Sunday revealed the full 68-team field for this year's tournament. The First Four already tipped off on Tuesday and the first round of games will start on Friday.

As expected, several brackets have the No. 1 seeds making the Final Four with the Florida Gators emerging as the early favorites to win the national championship (+350) according to BetMGM.

On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas revealed his Final Four bracket on X. Here, he had the No. 1-seeded Auburn Tigers facing the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators on one side and the No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils facing the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars for a place in the national championship game.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Bilas' Final Four March Madness bracket, with some mocking him for only picking the top seeds.

"Wow you put a lot of thought into that one dumba**," one fan tweeted.

Another fan said that Bilas was not creative in his picks, stating:

"Can we be a little more creative than picking all 1’s?" Another fan tweeted.

Here are some more fan reactions to Bilas' picks:

"Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams, all four 1-seeds have made the Final Four just ONCE, in 2008, and the Final Four was in San Antonio. The 2025 Final Four just happens to be…in San Antonio, one fan stated.

"Safe bet but I bet Memphis beats Florida and Alabama beats Duke," another fan said.

"Houston not making it sorry," another fan commented.

"Has this man ever picked any team ever outside the top 2 seeds that has made a final 4?" One fan tweeted.

March Madness favorites revealed by analyst

While the Auburn Tigers have perhaps been the most consistent No. 1 team in the country throughout the season, the Florida Gators have emerged as challengers for the crown. They won the Southeastern Conference Tournament in dominant fashion, defeating the Missouri Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers, all Top-25 teams in the span of one week.

During Monday's segment of "First Take," ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg tabbed the Gators to win the national championship, even comparing them to coach Dan Hurley's all-conquering UConn Huskies.

"Florida is the most dominant team in college basketball at this moment in time. Florida is this year's UConn from the last two years. They have dominated their competition. They have an elite backcourt with shot-makers and floor gamers."

"They have depth in their frontcourt. I call them Noah's Ark. They got two of everything. But more importantly, is the pace and the force that they play with. You gotta dig into them. You watch those dudes, those dudes are just different. Remember when you watched UConn last year and how they just dominated the field? Florida has a chance of doing that," he added.

This year's March Madness promises to be spectacular with several teams tabbed to win the national champions and perhaps the strongest pool of No. 1 seeds in recent history. But even within that pool, the Florida Gators have distinguished themselves as the team to beat.

