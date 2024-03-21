"Yea stick to hollywood man": $70 million worth Jimmy Fallon's 2024 March Madness bracket falls flat among college basketball fans

With the March Madness brackets becoming a popular trend once again, even celebrities are joining in to showcase their official ballots and picks. One name to add their name to the list was comedian and celebrity talk-show host Jimmy Fallon.

The $70 million worth Fallon (via CelebrityNetWorth.com), had some interesting predictions for this year's NCAA Division I Tournament. The NCAA March Madness' official Twitter page shared his bracket, highlighting some of his more interesting choices.

While putting Mississippi State over UNC and Samford over Kansas, Jimmy Fallon believes Morehead State will be the surprise of the year and make it to the Elite 8. However, like President Joe Biden, Jimmy too has the number-1 ranked team according to the AP, the UConn Huskies, winning the entire thing.

His bracket, however, wasn't met with favorable reviews. Immediately after being shared, fans tore it to shreds. The most brutal of those replies came from a fan asking the comedian to effectively stay in his lane.

"Yea stick to Hollywood man"

Others followed suit, discrediting his bracket completely.

"This is 1000% not happening."

"it's good to pick upsets but holy s**t"

"Please stop this. We are tired."

"Jimmy does not know ball"

But some fans were more specific. Calling out minute results from his bracket, they didn't find agreement with a lot of his results.

"How is Mississippi State gonna beat UNC if they aren’t even gonna beat Michigan State in the first round?"

"Sorry Jimmy, but there is no way Illinois loses in the first round."

"UAB beating Auburn? Jimmy knows zero ball."

Others found justification in his picks for the bracket for disliking him.

"No wonder I've never liked him"

"I knew I didn't like him."

Who is the favorite to win it all at the NCAA Division I Tournament?

The team at the top, for FanDuel Sportsbook, remains last year's defending champions, the UConn Huskies. After another fantastic season, that saw them win the Big East Championship, both regular season and tournament, Coach Dan Hurley and his boys are ready for the Big Dance.

Dan Hurley after winning the Big East Basketball Tournament - Final

Behind them, are the Houston Cougars, whose blowout loss in the Big 12 Conference Championship game to Iowa State dropped their odds, but they remain at number 2.

In third place are the Purdue Boilermakers, who have come back as an even better team than last year, led by the ever-controversial Zach Edey. After losing in a 16th-seed upset last season, Purdue will be looking to reverse its fortunes this time around, and the oddsmakers believe they have a valid shot at changing their luck.

What does your March Madness bracket look like and who do you have coming out as the victor? Let us know in the comments below.