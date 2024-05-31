“Yeah mid and mid” “Edey is the ticket” - College hoops left debating as New Orleans Pelicans schedule a draft workout with Zach Edey

Purdue Boilermakers former big man Zach Edey was called for a workout with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was one the best players in last season's NCAA tournament, even though UConn defeated Purdue in the championship game.

The Canadian averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 62.3% from the field. However, Edey is not the "modern-day big man" required in the NBA. He features a traditional approach to the game, and teams might be skeptical about him because of his inability to space the floor.

College hoops fans debated on X how Edey would fit in the New Orleans Pelicans. This was after a workout was scheduled with the ex #15 Purdue Boilermakers center.

A fan doubted Zach's fit into the New Orleans Pelicans, insinuating that he is not good enough:

"Yeah mid and mid."

A fan complimented Zach and said he was the one:

"Edey is the ticket."

Another fan commented on the possibility of seeing Zion Williamson and Zach Edey together:

"Nobody scared of this duo."

Some other fans had mixed reactions to this workout decision:

"The Pelicans only like big or something? They the ones that need Bronny to make the offense look better?"

"Most underrated player."

"Imagine if Edey goes to the Pelicans and gets fat too."

Zach Edey on his contribution

When asked about how he would contribute to a team, Zach Edey said:

“Playing in the paint, that’s my game. Being a physical presence, hitting people, making sure people feel me, getting rebounds, protecting the paint, posting up. Depends on what teams need me to do. … I’m always gonna try to do what impacts winning.”

Edey specializes in playing at the center position, which doesn't make him versatile. However, the 7-foot-3 big man will be a force to be reckoned with below the basket on both ends of the floor.

Fans have compared Edey with some NBA behemoths, including Andrew Bogut (No. 1 pick in 2005) and Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Edey has had an amazing collegiate career and was a leader for Purdue. However, the NBA game is different, and he should adapt to it.

