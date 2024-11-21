“You don’t think we tried?”: YouTuber Cam Wilder reveals why Duke star Cooper Flagg didn’t play in RWE

Cooper Flagg made waves in the high school basketball circuit, coming out victorious against the toughest players in the nation. However, unlike other top prospects in the country, the 6-foot-9 forward never appeared on the RWE roster. The Rod Wave Elite is a traveling basketball program that selects its roster based on their location and situation, for a specific tourney or game.

So, when its founder Cam Wilder was asked about Cooper Flagg's absence from the celebrated roster, he gave an elaborate answer, showcasing the efforts he put into recruiting the top prospect in the nation.

"Everybody asks why Coop never played. You don't think we tried ladies and gentlemen? We tried," Wilder said in an interview with Overtime. "I called Tyran (Tyran Stokes). They tried to hand Cooper the phone and then a Nike *** grabbed the phone. Then his dad or his mom, somebody took the phone and then somebody, another representative, took the phone.

Trending

"I had to go through four different people just to talk to Coop. Then he finally got the phone. 'Yeah, they're not going to let me'. Okay. No, it was cooked. They wouldn't let him play."

RWE has a history of showcasing some of the top talents in the AAU basketball landscape. Rutgers’ Dylan Harper, Tar Heels’ Ian Jackson, Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford, Arkansas’ Karter Knox and future Syracuse star Kiyan Anthony are those who have suited for RWE Elite.

Cooper Flagg’s success depends on Duke’s ability to win

Cooper Flagg’s some of the biggest high school highlights come from coveted high school matchups. His ability to showcase his skills and athleticism in tough contests stood him apart from the talented 2024 class.

He defeated the Boozer twins in the opening round of Peach Jam. For context, Cayden and Cameron Boozer’s Nightrydas came back in fashion, winning the 2024 Peach Jam champions. In January, Flagg matched up with the second-best player in the nation, AJ Dybantsa, as his Montverde Academy defeated the Prolific Prep in the 2024 MAIT Championship game.

With that, one of the biggest notions behind Cooper Flagg’s game style is that he always aims to play the right style of basketball, one that prioritizes team success over individual accolades. Even when Duke lost to the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 12, Cats guard Kerr Kriisa appreciated Flagg’s tendency to put his team first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here