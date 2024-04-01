"You should hear what they said to me grow up": DJ Burns hits back at post claiming NC State star's verbal exchange with Duke fans

NC State Wolfpack star player DJ Burns hit back at fans, claiming he had a verbal exchange with Duke fans.

The Wolfpack scored an upset 76-64 win over Duke to advance to the Final Four on Sunday. NC State trailed 27-21 at the half, but the Wolfpack rallied in the second half to get the win.

In the dying seconds of the game, Burns was seen clowning Duke fans, telling them their season was over and making a slicing-the-throat motion.

Following a fan posting about it, Burns took to X to clap back at those fans.

"lol you should hear what they said to me grow up," Burns wrote.

In the win over Duke, Burns had 29 points as he was a key player in the post for the Wolfpack.

“I’ll say like I’ve been saying the whole tournament when I stop having fun with basketball, I’ll stop playing,” said Burns, via Sportsnet. “There’s just been a total switch in our commitment. Nobody’s being late to things. Nobody’s being a problem on the court. Everybody’s come together.”

DJ Burns is averaging 13 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists this season, but he has been a key player for NC State in March Madness.

In the Final Four, Burns will have his hands full as NC State will take on Purdue, and Burns will have to defend Zach Edey. Heading into the game, the Wolfpack are a nine-point underdog, but NC State has been an underdog all tournament.

"We've done a really good job," Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. "When I say we, I mean these young men in the locker room through all the adversity that we have went through, the ups and downs of winning games and losing games. They never lost their faith and stayed together. It means a lot. It really does."

"There has just been a switch in our commitment," DJ Burns said. "Nobody's being late to things, nobody's being a problem on the court, everybody's come together."

Nikola Jokic praises DJ Burns

During NC State's Cinderella run in March Madness, Burns has been compared to Nikola Jokic due to his play style and being a lefty.

Following the Wolfpacks' upset win over Duke, Jokic was asked about Burns and he had high praise for the NC State player.

"He’s amazing," Jokic said on Sunday. "I think he's so skilled, especially lefty...seems like teammates like to play with him. Gotta be a good guy."

NC State will play Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

