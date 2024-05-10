Shaqir O’Neal stood by his father Shaquille O'Neal's side after the LA Lakers legend uploaded a post that was a direct response to his former wife Shaunie Henderson.

Shaunie and the three-time NBA champion married each other in 2002 and divorced in 2011. In her recent book, she revealed details about her marriage with the NBA's former Big Man.

In one of the excerpts, Shaunie mentioned she was not sure if she was ever in love with Shaquille O’Neal, the reason being his frequent absence from the family.

It seems like Shaq read those pages and could not resist making a statement. Shaq's statement reflected that he understood Shaunie's perspective.

"I understand...I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq," he responded via Instagram.

To this, his son, Shaqir O’Neal replied:

"you know i love ya"

Shaq’s son commented under his now-viral post.

This shows that despite not having an amicable relationship with his former wife, Shaq is loved by his children, who have gone on to follow in his footsteps as a basketball player.

Shaqir O’Neal opened up about handling mental health issues in a promotional video

Shaq's son has always had a soft spot reserved for mental health and how to handle the pressure of being a young athlete in a competitive sport like basketball.

Therefore, Shaqir O’Neal has prepared a daily routine that helps him overcome the pressure he faces as an athlete.

He revealed his daily routine in a promotional video with Jansport last month. The video showed him working out, reading, gaming, doing his homework, and taking care of his diet in a time-lapse format.

The collaboration aimed to spread the importance of mental health and also how to prioritize it properly.

College student-athletes often face an unimaginable amount of pressure because of which they resort to drastic measures like harming themselves. Hence, O’Neal's collaboration offers a positive alternative to the often dark realities of a student-athlete's life.