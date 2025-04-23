"You're the favorite already" & "Already an icon": Fans go wild over Last-Tear Poa and HC Molly Miller's latest TikTok collab

Last-Tear Poa has already gelled up with her new coach Molly Miller. The former LSU Tigers guard transferred to Arizona State this offseason and will exercise her last year of eligibility at the program. Now, less than a week before her exit from Louisiana, she dropped a TikTok video dancing with Miller on the court.
Poa was laced up and dressed in her new jersey while the coach donned a casual attire with program merchandise.
"Locked in#fyp#explore#ASU#fypシ゚ viral#womensbasketball#coachmolly#viral#explorepage#foryoupage," the caption read.
Fans reacted to the former Tigers' guard's video and showed their support in the comments:
"Oh yeah, you’re the favorite already😭," a fan wrote.
"I miss you POA. You will always be a LSU TIGERS in my heart.😍😘😩😫🐯🐅. Congratulations on your new journey though💯," a user added.
"She’s already an icon at asu that’s fs," another fan commented.
More fans joined in, reacting to the video and wishing Last-Tear Poa the best on her new journey:
"Oh these are gonna be my fave videos for next season 🥰," a user wrote.
"So glad she got away from Mulkey! Mulkey never really gave her a chance, never fully respected her talent! Good luck next season!" a fan added.
"Already making tiktoks with coach😭," another user commented.
Arizona sports network believes Last-Tear Poa to be the biggest improvement for the team
Arizona sports network "PHNX Sports" labelled Last-Tear Poa as the most impactful addition to the women's program of the season. Anthony Totri reasoned it by stating Poa's national championship run with LSU in the 2022-23 season and her experience of playing over 100 games for the powerhouse school.
"The most impactful transfer that Molly Miller has gotten so far this offseason, at least to me, is LSU guard Last-Tear Poa," he said.
"A national champion over the course of her career. She's played in over a 100 college basketball games - that is going to be huge in terms of leadership and having somebody that has accomplished that at such a high level."
Anthony Totri further highlighted that Poa, instead of leading by putting the ball in the basket, impacts the game in areas similar to Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green.
