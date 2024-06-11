“You’re not gonna see Bronny James in an NBA game”: Analyst advocates for USC star to pursue two-way contract despite agent Rich Paul’s opposition

USC star Bronny James has been at the forefront of a debate ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. James is a projected second-round pick in the draft. At the combine, he caught the eye of many with his abilities, making 19 out of 25 shots in the 3-point shooting drill, second-best overall.

Despite his potential, ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks proposes that Bronny James is still not ready for the NBA and needs time to develop in the G League.

"For him, it's like a two-year development process, right? Like you're not gonna see Brony James in an NBA game, I don't think so. But it would be time, you know, his commitment to playing in the G League," Marks said. [Time Stamp - 13:45]

"I know Rich Paul's come out and said he doesn't want to sign a two-way contract, but you don't have to. You can be on an NBA's second-round pick exception and go down into the G-League," Marks added.

Bronny's agent, Rich Paul is against the idea of a two-way contract for his client. He wants Bronny to be on an NBA team, not moving back and forth between the NBA and its development league.

However, Marks believes it is highly unlikely for a prospect of Bronny's caliber to go directly from college basketball to the NBA. He thinks spending a year or two in the G League would help improve Bronny's skills.

Bobby Marks appraises Bronny James' combine performance

Despite ESPN insider Marks saying that Bronny James might not get a chance to play in the NBA right away, he still believes LeBron's son has the talent and potential to become a player in the league.

Marks also appreciated the circumstances Bronny experienced while he was with the USC Trojans. James fell unconscious at the USC practice at the Galen Center on July 24, 2023. He had a cardiac arrest because of a birth defect in his heart.

"I think for Bronny, certainly what happened at USC, the body of work, him being, the illness, the cardiac incident, didn't play much, but he really kind of played well in the [NBA Draft] combine. Shot the ball well. He has done well in his individual workout, "Marks mentioned. [Time stamp - 13:22]

Marks is confident that the Lakers will go for Bronny James at spot 55 in the draft, creating a much-anticipated father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny in the league. He also pointed out that the Phoenix Suns, who have the 22nd pick, might also fancy picking Bronny.

