"You are relentlessly insufferable" - Fans call out Nick Wright for recent Bronny James tweet amid Billy Donovan III's G-League hiring

Nick Wright's recent tweet about Bronny James is not sitting well with fans. The Chicago Bulls are set to assign Billy Donovan III, son of their NBA franchise's coach (Billy Donovan) to lead their G League's Windy City's coaching staff. The change comes after Henry Domercant was handed the role in 2021.

Wright replied to NBA insider Shams Charania's tweet about Donovan, suggesting this hiring will bring about the same media coverage surrounding Bronny James:

"I can only assume this will inspire Bronny-level handwringing and breathless media coverage," the analyst wrote.

Nick Wright's bold remark comes amid the accusations of nepotism Bronny James was subjected to when he declared for the draft. One of the supporting factors was James' dismal collegiate season, where he posted a mere 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds. This led some to believe that Bronny was making his NBA entry simply due to his dad's influence.

Nevertheless, fans all over X are citing Nick Wright's take as redundant and as a far-reach:

"You are relentlessly insufferable," a fan wrote.

"Nah no way u made this about lebron man Jesus Christ," another fan chimed in.

"Why should it? He was assistant coach for another team? Nick: “how can I make this about lebron?," a follower quipped.

On the other hand, a few replies put forward the reasoning behind fans' disapproval of Nick Wright:

"This is like if bronny played in the g league and had gone through the normal way of doing it like Seth curry," a fan quickly highlighted Billy Donovan III's leaning towards a standardised career route.

"Did Billy Donovan III only win 3 games in his previous coaching stint and then say he would only coach for 2 teams in the G-League?," a follower shed light on Bronny James' disappointing USC season and decision to workut for selected NBA teams.

"So the man had already been a coach in the league. How is this even close to bronny…," another fan put forth Donovan III's coaching career.

Billy Donovan III's resume invalidates the nepotism remark by Nick Wright

Donovan III's new role is a result of his persistence and comes nowhere near reaping the fruits of his father's fame or impact. He has been affiliated with Windy City for the past 3 years where he worked as a video coordinator and as a coaching assistant.

Moreover, he began his coaching journey in 2015 on a high school level and gradually leveled up to an assistant role with San Antonio Spurs' G-League squad in 2017. Additionally, in 2019, Donovan III coached the fresh NBA talent for the Summer League.

