"Zach Edey's story was awesome": Pat McAfee throws light on "perfect storyline" of 2024 March Madness & soaring popularity of women's basketball 

March Madness 2024 ended with UConn winning the men's division and South Carolina winning the women's division. In the aftermath of the tournament, sports journalist Pat McAfee highlighted the remarkable journey of Purdue's Zach Edey in the tournament and the increasing popularity of women's basketball.

McAfee also talked about the dominant performance of UConn throughout the tournament under coach Dan Hurley.

At the same time, he contrasted the dominance of men's basketball stars with how consistent women's basketball stars have been compared to them. He also was fascinated by the amazing story women's basketball showcased, with Caitlin Clark trying to win Iowa's first title against the undefeated South Carolina.

He said:

"We're all pumped for Dan Hurley and that UConn team to be the most dominant dynasty and do their thing. Zach Edey's story was awesome. This guy, can he do it, can he do it, they get there.

"But the women's side? All the stars showed up, seemingly at every single step. And in the National Championship, you get Dawn Staley and the South Carolina's team that's undefeated versus Caitlin Clark in her last rodeo trying to win it. It's like perfect storyline."

McAfee also mentioned the increasing popularity of women's basketball and mostly credited Caitlin Clark for it. Clark had an amazing season and her record-breaking achievements, including surpassing men's records, solidified her status as one of the best women's basketball players in the world.

As a result, there was more viewership for the women's final (approx 18.7 million) game as compared to the men's final (approx 14.8 million) game in March Madness 2024. As Caitlin Clark is moving to the WNBA, she's expected to take it to new heights just like college basketball. This was also discussed by McAfee who called it the "Caitlin Clark Effect".

He said:

"The Caitlin Clark effect has not hit the WNBA. It has been announced today that 36 of 40 Indiana Fever games will be nationally broadcast next year. Last year Indiana Fever has one.

"One game nationally televised... Now we're living in a world where se'saffecting WNBA, hasn't even been drafted yet. But we're also looking at the women outgained the men when it comes viewership for the national championship."

Zach Edey and Caitlin Clark's draft projection

Purdue v Connecticut

Despite Zach Edey's college dominance, NBA scouts project him as a late-first or early-second-round pick due to concerns about his transition to the NBA. On the other hand, Caitlin Clark is expected to be the No.1 pick by the Indiana Fever in the upcoming WNBA draft on April 15.

While Caitlin Clark may face challenges from veteran players, her exceptional passing skills are expected to shine alongside her talented teammates in her rookie season.

