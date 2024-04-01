"Zach Edey is a weapon": Pat McAfee remains awestruck watching "giant machine" bulldozing his opposition to clinch Final Four berth

In Purdue's Elite Eight victory over No. 2-seed Tennessee on Sunday, center Zach Edey showcased an unparalleled performance, leaving spectators in awe. Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, dominated the court with a game-high 40 points, 16 rebounds and an assist in 39 minutes of play. The No. 1 seed Boilermakers secured a hard-fought 72-66 win over the sixth-ranked Volunteers.

ESPN's Pat McAfee struggled to comprehend Edey's prowess, describing him as a "40-point machine, giant machine," emphasizing his sheer dominance. On Monday's episode of the "Pat McAfee Show," the former NFL star said:

"Do you know who you need to be spared off? 40-point machine, giant machine - biggest machine I've seen in some time. Big Edey. The locked-in, seven-foot-ten, monster of a man... Zach Edey is a weapon."

During 2024 March Madness, Zach Edey has maintained staggering averages of 30.0 points, over 16.0 rebounds and nearly 2.0 blocks per game, displaying exceptional efficiency with a field goal percentage consistently above 61%.

Edey's monumental performance against Tennessee included numerous dunks, left-handed hooks and flawless free throws. Notably, he recorded a career-high 40 points and 16 rebounds, underlining his dominance on the court. His defensive presence was exemplified by a crucial block in the Elite Eight showdown on Sunday night.

With Purdue leading 69-64, Edey rejected Dalton Knecht's layup attempt, effectively sealing the outcome of the game. Knecht, who was a formidable force for Tennessee throughout the game, finished with an impressive 37 points.

Reflecting on the pivotal block, Zach Edey remained humble in his postgame news conference:

"I was just trying to get back and make my presence felt on the defensive end of the court."

Even Tennessee coach Rick Barnes acknowledged the significance of Edey's play:

"A great play, you’ve got to give him credit."

Purdue and Edey will now want to continue their quest for collegiate basketball supremacy, when the Boilermakers go against NC State in the Final Four matchup on April 6.

Purdue's Redemption: Zach Edey's journey to the Final Four berth

Third-ranked Purdue advancing to the Final Four is a narrative of redemption. This follows their astonishing loss to Fairleigh Dickinson, a No. 16 seed, in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Reflecting on his journey, Zach Edey recognized coaches who overlooked him, including Tennessee's Rick Barnes. Following Purdue's victory over Barnes' Volunteers in the Midwest regional final, Edey publicly called out Barnes and said:

"There were so many coaches that looked over me ... Tennessee — Rick Barnes is a great coach. But he was in a bunch of our practices, looked over me."

With a net draped around his neck, signifying Purdue's Final Four berth, Edey emphasized his journey of overcoming doubt and being underestimated:

"It's kind of been the story of my life. People have doubted me, people have looked past me. Can't do that anymore."

Zach Edey joined the Boilermakers in 2020 as a not-so-highly touted, three-star recruit. Yet, the All-American center has evolved into a commanding presence. He is likely to be named a two-time consensus National Player of the Year.