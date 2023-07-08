Nikki McCray-Penson net worth: How much was late Women's Basketball Hall of Famer worth in 2023?

The news of former South Carolina assistant coach Nikki McCray's death on Friday morning was met with consternation on social media. The condolences rolled in from every quarter for the two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

Her cousin, Robert Penson, confirmed to The State newspaper that McCray died due to secondary complications related to breast cancer. She was first diagnosed with the condition in 2013 but entered remission shortly after.

Her most recent position was as an assistant coach at Rutgers under longtime friend and ex-teammate Coquese Washington last season.

McCray-Penson started her career with the Columbus Quest of the America Basketball League, where her contract was estimated to be $125,000 a season. When she switched to the WNBA, she became one of the faces of the league and her team, the Washington Mystics.

As a designated marquee player, her WNBA contract was estimated to be above $200,000. The new WNBA marketing machine got behind her appeal, and she got several endorsement deals.

Her biggest endorsement deal was with FILA, reported to be north of $1,000,000.

When she was hired as head coach of Mississippi State in 2020, her contract details were released. Her base compensation was $750,000 a year, and she made $250,000 yearly as head coach of Old Dominion before that.

Her exact net worth information afterward is not readily available.

Nikki McCray-Penson's incredible career

During her time at Tennessee, Nikki McCray-Penson was the leader of the team under legendary coach Pat Summitt. She was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year twice, leading the team to the 1995 Final Four.

The ABL was formed at the same time as the WNBA, and McCray-Penson opted for the ABL. During her time there, she was named the league's MVP and led the Columbus Quest to the 1997 title.

She ended her WNBA career after eight seasons with a total of 2,550 points. She averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in the WNBA.

Although the ABL is now defunct, former Quest coach Brian Agler said about McCray-Penson:

"Nikki was a tremendous competitor. She could dominate a game with her defensive abilities and her aggressive offensive style. She had such a tremendous work ethic. I know her Columbus Quest family, friends and fans respect her and will miss her."

Nikki McCray-Penson was picked to be on the President's Council for Physical Fitness and Sports by President Bill Clinton.

