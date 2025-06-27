No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and 6 other 2025 NBA Draft picks who played high school basketball in Florida 

The 2025 NBA draft has concluded after 59 picks were made over the course of Wednesday and Thursday night. When the dust settled, Florida turned out to be the state that got the most representation in terms of high school alumni. Cooper Flagg is the most notable former Florida high school basketball player to be drafted, but he was only one of seven players.

Here is a look at the seven players who played high school basketball in Florida and were selected in the 2025 NBA draft.

7 NBA draft picks who played high school basketball in Florida

#1 Cooper Flagg

The most famous Florida high school alumni is Cooper Flagg. Flagg played for Montverde Academy in high school before going to Duke. He was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Flagg is projected to be a star in the NBA, although it is unclear how well he will perform as a rookie. He is joining a stronger team than most first overall picks.

#2 Derik Queen

Maryland's Derik Queen was the next Florida high school alumni off the board. The former player for Montverde Academy is the newest member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans traded up with Atlanta to acquire Queen in a controversial trade. Not only did the Pelicans give up the No. 23 pick this year, but they also traded an unprotected first-round pick in 2026.

#3 Walter Clayton Jr.

Walter Clayton Jr. helped the Florida Gators win the national championship this season and was rewarded by being the 18th pick of the draft. He will join the Utah Jazz next season after a stellar college career.

#4 Asa Newell

On the other end of the pick swap between the Pelicans and Hawks, Atlanta acquired Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick. Newell is another alumni of Montverde Academy, playing on the team with many other 2025 NBA draftees.

#5 Jase Richardson

Michigan State's Jase Richardson was selected a few picks later. He will join the Orlando Magic this coming season after becoming the No. 25 pick in the draft.

#6 Liam McNeeley

Liam McNeeley was the final Florida high school alumni, also from Montverde Academy, selected in the first round of the draft. He is now a member of the Charlotte Hornets after he was the 29th selection in the draft.

#7 Johni Broome

Auburn's Johni Broome was the final Florida high school player selected in the draft. He was picked up with the fifth pick in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

