North Carolina vs Boston College Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday afternoon as the fourth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Boston College Eagles inside the Silvio O. Conte Forum.

The Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 in the ACC) are dominating this season and are on a seven-game winning streak after an 86-70 home win on Wednesday against the Louisville Cardinals. The Eagles (11-6, 2-4) are coming off a 63-59 home win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday.

North Carolina vs Boston College betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline North Carolina Tar Heels -6.5 (-115) Over 154.5 (-110) -280 Boston College Eagles +6.5 (-105) Under 154.5 (-110) +230

North Carolina vs Boston College head-to-head

This will be the 26th meeting between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Boston College Eagles. The Tar Heels have won the majority of their games, going 20-5 against the Eagles. North Carolina had won the previous four games, with the most recent coming on March 8, 2023, at a neutral location, where they triumphed 85-61.

Where to watch North Carolina vs Boston College?

This game will be airing on the CW Network today and will also be available on the CW Network app.

North Carolina vs Boston College key injuries

North Carolina

No injuries to report

Boston College

No injuries to report

North Carolina vs Boston College: Best picks and prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels are fourth in college basketball, and the Boston College Eagles are unranked for a reason. The difference has been on the offensive side of the court lately, with the Tar Heels scoring 94.5 points in their last two games and the Eagles averaging 66.7 points in their previous three.

Diving into the against the spread records this season, UNC is 10-7 against the spread while the Eagles are 7-10 against the spread this season. Senior forward Armando Bacot has been a walking double-double this year, as he has recorded 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.

Go with the North Carolina Tar Heels to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: North Carolina Tar Heels, -6.5 (-115)

